Milne scores hat trick to lead ICE to 5-1 playoff victory

Forward Miley Milne scored three goals on Saturday, helping to lead the Winnipeg ICE to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings in Game 2.

The match at the Wayne Fleming Arena tied up the best of seven Eastern Conference Championship Series 1-1.

Along with Milne’s three goals, Owen Pederson and Maximilian Streule also found the back of the net. Logan Dowhaniuk scored the lone goal for Edmonton.

The ICE’s victory comes after they lost Game 1 of the series in overtime on Friday.

The next three games in the series take place in Edmonton, with Game 3 scheduled for Monday.