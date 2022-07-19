Milton driving instructor facing charge in alleged sex assault

Peel Regional Police say they have laid a charge against a driving instructor in connection with an alleged sexual assault during a driving lesson.

Police said the incident involved a 19-year-old woman and that she did not sustain any physical injuries, but provided few other details.

Police announced a charge against the instructor on Monday.

Police said he is not currently employed by a driving school, though it is believed a driving school in Brampton employed him prior to the alleged offence.

Police said that the investigation remains ongoing and that they believe there may be more victims. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.