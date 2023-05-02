Milton teacher facing additional charges in child luring, sex assault investigation

A Milton teacher is facing additional charges, including sexual assault, in connection with an investigation into child luring.

In December 2022, an elementary Catholic teacher was charged with making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

At the time, police said the accused used various personas like “Dan Forest” to lure children online.

On May 2, Halton Regional Police said an additional 28 charges had been laid against the same accused, who they allege recorded and paid children from around the world performing sexual acts.

Investigators also said that in February 2022, the accused met with a 14-year-old girl in Brampton and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Justin Zielke of Ancaster, spent time working as a teacher in Oakville at St. Vincent Catholic Elementary School between 2014 and 2016. Prior to that, he worked at St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School.

After 2016 he was a teacher at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School in Milton. He has remained in custody since January 2023.

Zielke is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including voyeurism, extortion, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services from a minor.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say the accused used the following handles when luring children online using the platform Omegle: Dan Forest, D+lband202, Noah, and Martin Rivalo.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives with the Halton Regional Police Service – Internet Child Exploitation Unit. Individuals can also reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police believe there may be additional victims.