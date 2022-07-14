Mind over metal welding workshop in Sault Ste. Marie
The Algoma District School Board is collaborating with the Canadian Welding Bureau, Tenaris and the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 800 to entice young people to consider a career in welding.
'Mind Over Metal' welding camps are being held this month for students preparing to enter high school in the fall.
Students have been using their new welding skills to form metal objects such as cowbells and weenie roasters. The hope is the welding camps will help address a shortage of skilled tradespeople.
"We've been in need of welders, it seems like forever," said Adam Mick, business agent for the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local 800.
"A good welder starts by looking for work, looking for shifts, coming to find work and making relationships. Once the relationships are made and they go to work and work hard, they start begging for time off. It just seems like they're always working."
Mick said welders are in constant demand, adding the job is also quite lucrative. Welders can make up to $85,000 a year in a shop environment, while others are making even more.
