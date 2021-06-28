Mine remediation expert appointed CEO of MIRARCO in Sudbury

Dr. Nadia Mykytczuk has been named the interim president and CEO of MIRARCO in Sudbury.

MIRARCO is a mining research group that works to develop sustainable, long-term practices and technology for the industry.

As interim CEO, Mykytczuk will provide support to the Goodman School of Mines at Laurentian University.

An environmental microbiologist, she received the Laurentian University Innovation Award in 2018, which is awarded to a researcher whose work has resulted in an innovative technology, process or product that benefits both the university community and society at large.

From 2016 to 2021, she held the role of Industrial Research Chair in Biomining, Bioremediation, and Science Communication. Mykytczuk is regarded as one of Canada’s top experts in biomining and bioremediation.

"Dr. Mykytczuk’s work focuses on bioleaching and mine remediation," MIRARCO said in a news release Monday.

A graduate of Laurentian University with a PhD in philosophy in adaptation to environmental stressors in acidithiobacillus ferrooxidans, she also has a Carleton University Bachelor of Science in environmental science.

After two years as a post-doctoral fellow at McGill University, Mykytczuk returned to Laurentian University in 2012 as a research scientist and an associate professor in the School of the Environment.

She trained "several highly qualified personnel and leading many projects that allowed her to collaborate with major mining industry partners on remediation applications," the release said.

The outgoing CEO, Jennifer Abols, is leaving to become director of projects for Alamos Gold.

“Nadia is a great fit for MIRARCO," Abols said in the release. "She is very well respected in the mining industry and brings a depth of research and educational experience to the roles."

Mykytczuk will continue her research in biomining and bioremediation, while supporting and growing the applied research expertise and projects at MIRARCO in her new role.