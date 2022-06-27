Mini heatwave on B.C.'s South Coast to last one more day

It’s expected to be another scorcher on British Columbia's South Coast with a number of heat warnings still in effect.

Public health is warning people to be cautious as temperatures soar Monday afternoon.

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to reach 34 C inland.

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the south coast today will be replaced by an upper low pressure system on Tuesday,” wrote Environment Canada in an advisory Monday morning.

Temperatures will subsequently drop by about 10 degrees as cooler marine air moves in from the Pacific.

“With elevated temperatures, the risk of heat related illness increases,” wrote Environment Canada.

Officials are warning people to watch out for swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” reads the advisory.

High freezing levels are expected to lead to an increase in snowmelt and snowpack instability and increased stream flows due to run-off are likely.

The lower Fraser River remains under a high streamflow advisory from the B.C. River Forecast Centre.