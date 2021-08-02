Mini putt enjoys major popularity surge in North Bay

From open to close, staff at King Cone & King Putt in North Bay say the course is almost always busy.

“Sometimes in the morning before 10 a.m., there’s people lining up to come on in – 1 p.m. to 4, it’s just packed, like crazy,” said Ann-Michelle Leblanc, a supervisor at the mini putt course.

“We’re busy non-stop, on our feet all day.”

Under the provincial government's Stage 3 reopening plan, the course can welcome 100 customers at a time.

Masks are not mandatory, but since the course is so busy, Leblanc said guests are encouraged to wear a mask and physical distancing is also encouraged.

Typically, the course opens when the weather allows, but this year King Cone & King Putt was forced to remain closed until June. Leblanc said it hasn’t been easy getting through the pandemic.

“We get people a lot who are asking us, about how COVID has impacted us, and how awesome it is that we are open because everything has been closed recently,” she said.

“The strict number restrictions and opening later affected us.”

Leblanc said individuals, small groups, families and young couples are often seen playing a round.

“I feel like because of all the lockdowns we’ve had, we’ve been so restricted about the things we can do, and it’s one of the things that’s outdoors, you can do it with your families,” she said.