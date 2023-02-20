Miniature horses a hit with Timmins families

Families with young children had a field day meeting the Timmins Therapeutic Riding Association’s miniature horses Monday.

The group’s president, Charlene Morin, said it wanted to hold its first winter event to re-engage with the community, now that it has ramped up its programming after COVID-19-related disruptions.

"To let the kids be around the horses because kids and horses seem to go together and just anybody can come out to see them,” said Morin, adding that volunteers also answered questions about the group’s accredited therapeutic programming.

“We work with kids and adults of all abilities and we have our miniature (horse) program, which is not a riding program. The children learn to work with the horse, how to take care of it, how to groom it, how to lead it. You know, responsibility."

The association also aimed to collect donations and recruit new volunteers, to help keep its programs running, maintain its facilities and care for its animals.