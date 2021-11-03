Minimum wage on P.E.I. increases to $13.70, marking biggest jump in at least six years

Prince Edward Island is increasing its minimum wage by 70 cents to $13.70 beginning April 1, marking the biggest year-over-year pay bump since at least 2017.

Like many provinces, P.E.I. increases its minimum wage every year. But in years past the increase has ranged from as low as 15 cents in 2021 to 60 cents in 2020.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, P.E.I.'s current $13 minimum wage is already the highest in Atlantic Canada.

In New Brunswick it’s $11.75, Newfoundland and Labrador’s is $12.75 and Nova Scotia $12.95.

But some think the minimum wage should be higher.

In Nova Scotia, the NDP recently asked the province to raise the minimum wage to $15.

The motion came the same day Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the minimum wage in that province would increase to $15.