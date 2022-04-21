Mining firm fined for releasing radioactive material into Manitoba lake
A mining firm has been handed a hefty fine for releasing unauthorized amounts of radioactive material into a Manitoba lake.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), CaNickel Mining Limited has been ordered to pay $200,000 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Fisheries Act.
In December of 2018 following an investigation by ECCC, the Canadian-based company was charged for releasing too much radioactive material into Bucko Lake near Wabowden, Man.
ECCC said sampling conducted by the mine showed that effluent released from the mine in July of 2017 contained higher-than authorized levels of the radioactive element radium 226.
Additionally, ECCC said the company failed to follow requirements to collect and test effluent samples on scheduled dates in 2017.
An ECCC spokesperson said metal and diamond mining effluent regulations dictate that effluent must meet concentration-based limits for certain substances, including radium 226. These regulations also require effluent testing and reporting requirements, they said.
The company's name will now be added to the environmental offenders registry.
