Mining-related seismic event in Greater Sudbury
CTV News has confirmed a 3.3 magnitude 'seismic event' happened at Vale's Garson Mine in Greater Sudbury early Tuesday morning.
It happened at about 3:45 a.m. and was measured at around 3.3 in magnitude, the mine's spokesperson Danica Pagnutti told CTV News in an email.
Earthquakes Canada said the mining-related event was at a depth of about 1 kilometre.
"No one was injured during the event and we immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce," Pagnutti said.
"Operations will ramp up following inspection and as seismicity returns to background levels. Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths. Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur."
