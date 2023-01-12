iHeartRadio

Minister Alghabra testifying on holiday travel chaos as airlines cite 'extreme weather' and call for reforms


image.jpg
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada have told MPs they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
