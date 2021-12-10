Minister Marci Ien self-isolating due to potential exposure to COVID-19

Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, is self-isolating for COVID-19, after potentially being exposed to multiple cases of the virus at an event in Toronto, according to her office.

Organizers of Sunday’s “The Giants of Africa” gala, which Ien attended, notified attendees on Thursday that multiple COVID-19 cases could be linked to the event.

One case linked back to the event is Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, who said Thursday that he tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Ien’s office says she followed “all appropriate protocols” and she tested negative twice on Monday, again on Tuesday and on Thursday night. Ien, who is fully vaccinated, has been in self-isolation since Thursday.

After testing negative for COVID-19, Ien returned back to work on Parliament Hill. She spoke at the “Equal Voice Gala” in Ottawa on the night of Tuesday, December 7, voted in the House of Commons and was in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other minister on Wednesday, December 8.

Toronto Public Health issued guidance to everyone who attended “The Giants of Africa” event to self-isolate until Dec. 15, and get a COVID-19 PCR test. Ien’s office says she plans to follow those guidelines and self-isolate until the required date.

The Prime Minister is not self-isolating because Ien has not tested positive, according to a source in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said he was unsure if he had recently came into contact with Ien but noted that Parliamentarians are at a higher risk of contracting Covid. “Obviously, there are people who would naturally be more exposed to more people and that's certainly the case of, of parliamentarians and public officials,” said Duclos.