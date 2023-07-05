iHeartRadio

Ontario minister of energy to make announcement in Bruce County


Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, speaks at the microphone at the Queen's Park daily COVID-19 briefing in Toronto on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Madonik - POOL)

Ontario's Minister of Energy will be in Bruce County Wednesday morning.

Speaking at 11 a.m., a notice from the province said Todd Smith will provide remarks and hold a media availability.

CTV News London will livestream the event when it begins.

12