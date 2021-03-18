A Manitoba minister has written a letter to Winnipeg’s mayor, asking him if the City of Winnipeg could reverse its decision to sell the St. Boniface city hall.

“City hall is very important to the Francophone community here in Manitoba,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires, who is also the minister responsible for Francophone affairs.

Squires penned the letter to Mayor Brian Bowman, explaining the historic value of the civic campus.

Squires wrote the building, located at 219 Provencher Blvd., was built in 1906 and was “the heart” of St. Boniface until 1971 when it amalgamated with Winnipeg and 11 other municipalities.

“The building is an important symbol for Manitoba's Francophonie, having represented the culture, traditions and language of Manitoba's French-speaking population for decades,” she said.

Squires added that St. Boniface City Hall is a national historic site that is home to important organizations such as Maison des artistes visuels, the World Trade Centre Winnipeg, and Tourism Riel.

“This iconic building continues to play an essential role in the life of the community,” she said, adding that it should remain in the hands of the community and not become private property.

Squires told the mayor she is confident the city can find a way to sell the other campus lands, including the fire station, and still meet everyone’s needs.

The minister noted that when the government passed the Francophone Community Enhancement and Support Act, the goal was to provide a framework to support the vitality of the community and help in its development.

“Consultation and collaboration with the community are pillars of the Act,” Squires said.

“It is my sincere hope that you will recognize the importance of considering their perspectives and desires when making final decisions regarding the future of City Hall.”

Squires told CTV News Winnipeg that she is looking forward to finding a solution, and collaborating with the city on possible alternatives.

CTV News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, and will update when we receive a response.