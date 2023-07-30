Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.

A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.

Jennifer Powell is a University of Toronto environmental researcher and said she starting hearing reports of a fish kill on July 28. She found many fish floating in the marina and along the beach a day later.

The Municipality of Lambton Shores sent out a news release on July 30 that confirmed that they are aware of the dead fish reports, and have contacted the Ministry of Environment, Spills Action Centre, and the Coast Guard.

The cause is still unknown.

Powell, who is researching endangered fish in the Ausable River this summer, said she’s heard reports of dead fish washing ashore all the way from Grand Bend to Ipperwash Beach.

She said most of the dead fish are a type of sucker, called a redhorse, but she’s seen smallmouth bass, and even a lake sturgeon washed ashore or belly up in the waters near Port Franks.