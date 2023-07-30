Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
Jennifer Powell is a University of Toronto environmental researcher and said she starting hearing reports of a fish kill on July 28. She found many fish floating in the marina and along the beach a day later.
The Municipality of Lambton Shores sent out a news release on July 30 that confirmed that they are aware of the dead fish reports, and have contacted the Ministry of Environment, Spills Action Centre, and the Coast Guard.
The cause is still unknown.
Powell, who is researching endangered fish in the Ausable River this summer, said she’s heard reports of dead fish washing ashore all the way from Grand Bend to Ipperwash Beach.
She said most of the dead fish are a type of sucker, called a redhorse, but she’s seen smallmouth bass, and even a lake sturgeon washed ashore or belly up in the waters near Port Franks.
-
N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in BrightonA 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.
-
Dissenting N.B. Tories fail first step to oust Premier Blaine Higgs as party leaderThe president of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party says a push for a leadership review of Premier Blaine Higgs hasn't overcome the first hurdle.
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crashA man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Police release video of Kitchener sexual assault suspectWaterloo regional police have released a video of a person they’re trying to identify in connection to an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener’s Forest Hill neighbourhood last month.
-
Toronto implements first phase of its High Park car-free planThe way people access and get around Toronto’s largest public park is changing.
-
B.C. lawyer faces 6th suspension of his 36-year career for working while under a banA B.C. lawyer is facing a three-month suspension and a hefty fine over his failure to comply with a previous ban on his practice.
-
Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.
-
'We still don't know where to go': Regina tent encampment residents searching for shelter following evictionOne day after tensions flared at Regina City Hall, those evicted from the tent encampment are now searching for a place to live.
-
Man injured by machinery at Barrhaven workplaceOttawa paramedics say a man has suffered serious injuries after a workplace incident in Barrhaven.