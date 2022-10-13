Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format

Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included within a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.

The government issued its Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report on Thursday, covering a reporting period of Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

Test positivity for other respiratory viruses is four times higher than COVID-19 test positivity, according to provincial data.

“COVID has become less severe. It’s still two to three times more severe than influenza right now, especially if you’re older,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer (CMHO).

“But influenza can also be significant if you’re older.”

The decision to release the CRISP report comes from an increase in respiratory illnesses in the fall and winter months, Shahab said, adding that the report may be released every two weeks as infections continue to rise.

According to the report, the common cold has the highest test positivity rate of all respiratory viruses included in the report.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 test positivity has decreased from 11 per cent to 9.3 per cent since Sept. 25. COVID-19 infections are beginning to plateau, Shahab said.

There were three reported influenza cases in September. None have been reported in October, yet.

“Many people who are getting respiratory infections now and they’re testing negative for COVID should still stay home until they’re better even if it’s not COVID,” Shahab said.

There were approximately 162 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 from Oct. 2 to 8. Nine patients were receiving treatment in the ICU. Five people died with COVID-19 in that same time period.

“Our hospitalizations started picking up in September. We’re at a bit of a plateau right now,” said Shahab, adding that most of the respiratory outbreaks are COVID-19 related.

The CMHO said there are three possibilities that could play out in the months ahead.

COVID-19 rates could stabilize and decline over the next month before influenza cases pick up.

“If our COVID rates stay up, we could get a concurrent influenza surge as well,” said Shahab.

The third possibility would include lower-than-expected influenza cases.

However, Shahab expects to see a spike in influenza and other respiratory illnesses this year compared to the last two years largely due to the absence of mandatory public health measures.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said there are no plans to change or increase COVID protocols specifically in schools.

“If a child or a parent feels comfortable in them masking, there is that option,” said Merriman, adding if there is a medical concern, students have the option to do distanced learning.

Both Merriman and Shahab encourage all eligible residents to get both their flu shot and up-to-date COVID-19 vaccines.

“We have to remember it doesn’t matter how many doses you got in the past. If you’re four months out from your last COVID dose, go and get a bivalent,” Shahab said.

Flu shot clinics are now open to Saskatchewan residents. Eligible residents have the option to get both an influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

For the full CRISP report, click here.