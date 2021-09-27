Ministry of Labour investigates Chatham factory industrial accident

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTDS) is investigating an industrial accident at a Chatham factory after a line worker was injured on Friday.

The ministry says it was notified of the incident at Dana Canada Corporation around 3 a.m.

It was reported that a line worker was truck with a piece of equipment.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to the incident and the 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

A MLTDS inspector has been assigned and the investigation is ongoing.