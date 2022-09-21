iHeartRadio

Ministry of Labour investigating after worker sustains life-threatening injuries


Windsor police say one person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a workplace incident downtown.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating the incident that took place in the 700 block of Aylmer Street Wednesday.

The ministry says the person works for 3D Gutter Services.

An inspector has been assigned to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

