Ministry of Labour investigating fatal workplace incident in Perth County
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
A 53-year-old has died following a workplace incident in Perth County.
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Thursday around 4 p.m., to help emergency crews who responded to a workplace incident in the area of Line 34 in West Perth.
Police say that while unloading a utility terrain vehicle, an individual sustained serious injuries after becoming trapped under the vehicle.
The 53-year-old resident of Manitoba was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The Ministry of Labour was contacted and is investigating the incident.
