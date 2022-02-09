Ministry of Labour investigating 'missing worker' near northern Ontario mine
The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said it has been notified of a missing worker in a remote area near Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine in the Matheson and Val Gagne area, east of Timmins.
A spokesperson for the ministry, Kalem McSween, told CTV News the person works for Major Drilling.
Inspectors have been dispatched to the scene and "the investigation is ongoing," McSween said.
Officials with Major Drilling told CTV News they "are not in a position to provide additional information related to the incident at this stage," as they are cooperating with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.
OPP said emergency crews responded to the location in Taylor Township on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
"OPP attended the scene with emergency medical services, Matheson Fire Department and mine rescue units," police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
No details on what happened or if there were any injuries.
More information to come as it becomes available.
-
-
Design team chosen to reimagine Arts CommonsArts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage propertiesSault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Wildfire destroys Lytton's governance records; B.C. gives OK to rewrite bylawsThe mayor of the fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., says rewriting the village's bylaws from scratch will be about as entertaining as going to the dentist but it's another step in the massive rebuilding effort.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying offIn October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Advocates give out drugs, push for better safe supply after B.C. breaks overdose recordDrug user advocates once again handed out small doses of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday, while calling for greater access to safe supply.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bidMore than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Lions Gate Hospital ER doctor and restaurant association president want B.C. to scrap vaccine passportWith the vaccine passport now gone in Alberta and on its way out next week in Saskatchewan, an emergency room doctor at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital who treats COVID-19 patients says B.C. should follow suit, arguing its vaccine card program is no longer serving its purpose
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning homeThere are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.