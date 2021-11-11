Ministry of Labour investigating wall collapse at school construction site

Ministry of Labour investigators continue to look into an industrial incident near Parkview School on Stillmeadow Road in Forest Glade on Thursday.

The ministry confirms at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon they were notified that a masonry wall collapsed on two workers.

“I knew something had happened on the site,” explains neighbourhood resident Steve Hoover.

“There were a couple of fire trucks, at least a couple ambulances and a couple police cars.” Hoover adds, “Even as safe as you’re trying to be, circumstances come up and things happen.”

Two MLTSD inspectors and one engineer have been assigned to the investigation.

The ministry says one requirement has been issued and that the investigation is ongoing.

The Greater Essex School Board declined to comment because the site is under the control of the contractor, Fortis Group.

Board officials did tell CTV News that emergency vehicles arrived shortly before dismissal and that students were held in the school for a short time, noting the incident did not create any delays.

Fortis confirmed to CTV News that an incident took place and that it is under investigation by the ministry. Further comment was declined.

Both male workers remain in hospital. One listed in fair condition. The other has been upgraded from serious to critical condition in the ICU.