Ministry of Labour issues no work orders following Fairfield Park Village investigation

No work orders have been issued for a Wallaceburg long-term care home, following a Ministry of Labour investigation.

The union representing the home’s personal support workers prompted the investigation.

The president of Unifor Local 2458 blamed a COVID-19 outbreak from Jan.10 to March 4 on the owners of Fairfield Park Village

Tullio Dipointi alleged the LTC purchased non-medical grade masks for employees and only removed them after the union did their own research to disprove the employer’s claims that the masks were government approved.

However, the home did have the masks tested and found the facemasks met all requirements for level one medical face masks as set out by Health Canada and the province.

A government spokesperson said the Labour Ministry issued one requirement, to provide testing documentation for the masks.

In an email, Kalem McSween stated, “the requirement has been complied with and MLTSD’s investigation is now complete.”

At its peak, there were 88 reported cases and one resident who had tested positive died on Feb. 4.