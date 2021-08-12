Ministry of Labour to investigate after piece of equipment collapses on worker at Scarborough food packing company
The Ministry of Labour will investigate an industrial incident in the city's east end Thursday afternoon that left several people injured.
Toronto police and fire responded to reports of the incident just before 5:30 p.m. at 100 Dynamic Drive in Scarborough.
According to Toronto fire, the wall of a large cooler at a food packing company collapsed, resulting in a man in his 50s getting stuck under a large plastic roller.
Shortly after, workers at the company pulled the man out.
Police said that multiple injuries have been reported but none are life-threatening.
The incident will be handed over to the Ministry of Labour for investigation, police say.
INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:
Dynamic Dr + McNicoll Av @TPS42Div
5:23pm
- police are responding to reports that a woman in her 40's has been injured after equipment collapsed on her
- unknown extent of injuries at this time@Toronto_Fire and @TorontoMedics are on scene#GO1528031
^lb
-
