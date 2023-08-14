Charges laid after minivan crashes into garage in Barrie's west end
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
Barrie police have laid charges after a minivan crashed into a home in Barrie's west end.
The van crashed into the home's garage on Logan Court at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.
While it's too soon to determine a damage estimate, the destruction is evident. The garage door is split in half, and the brickwork above the garage is crumbling.
Both fire and paramedics were on scene, but the driver and passenger were assessed and found to not require medical assistance or extrication.
Police say a driver was charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.
