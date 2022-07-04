iHeartRadio

Minivan driver hospitalized in collision with transport truck

File image.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a collision in Manvers Township that sent one person to the hospital.

Provincial police say the crash involving a minivan and transport truck happened on Highway 35 between Sandy Hook Road and John Street Monday afternoon.

Police say the minivan driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They closed the area temporarily for the investigation. It has since reopened.

