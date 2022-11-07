Minnow Lake area fire deemed suspicious

Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says a fire that started on the porch of a Minnow Lake home has been deemed suspicious.

It happened Monday at a home on Howie Drive near Tarneaud Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Crews were able to get it under control quickly.

An officer was seen by CTV News wrapping the front steps in yellow tape.

Inquiries sent to Greater Sudbury Police Services have not yet been returned.

No word on how many people have been displaced or the cause of the fire.