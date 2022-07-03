Minor bush fire in Sudbury

Around 3:30 p.m. Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a small bush fire near Ignatius St, behind Cityview Gardens at 200 Ste Anne Rd, downtown. Upon arrival several trees were on fire.

According to deputy fire chief, Jesse Oshell, the fire was extinguished before 4:30 p.m.

Fire services gained access to the fire via Marymount Academy. As of about 4:30 p.m. one truck remains on the scene to check the surrounding wooded areas for any hotspots.

There is no danger or damage reported to nearby properties at this time.