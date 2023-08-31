iHeartRadio

Minor crash in Windsor on Wednesday evening


One of two vehicles seen in the area of Tecumseh Road and Mercer Street on Aug 30, 2023, (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash near Jackson Park in Windsor.

There were two vehicles involved, a car and a pickup, in the crash at Tecumseh Road east and Mercer Street.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday and resulted in a partial closure of the intersection.

No information has been released with regards to possible charges.  

