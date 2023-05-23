Minor earthquake rumbles south of Victoria

Some Greater Victoria residents may have felt an earthquake that rumbled south of B.C.'s capital overnight.

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday near Oak Harbour, Wash., about 62 kilometres south of Victoria, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was detected at a depth of 63.2 kilometres, according to the USGS.

As of early Tuesday morning, about 18 people reported feeling the quake to the USGS.