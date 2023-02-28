Minor faces murder charge after woman found dead in Chetwynd, B.C., home

Mounties in northern B.C. say they have taken a suspect into custody after a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Chetwynd Monday.

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has been deployed to the district after local officers found the woman's body in the East Pine area home.

"Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident, as a suspect was taken into custody without incident," said Sgt. Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP, in a news release.

"Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident, and at this time there is nothing to indicate any threat to the public."

CJDC TV News is reporting that a minor has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, and remains in custody ahead of his next scheduled court appearance on March 3.

The suspect cannot be named because of a publication ban.

Mounties told CJDC that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the woman's death to contact the Chetwynd detachment at 250-778-9221.

Police also encouraged anyone in need of assistance to contact the Chetwynd RCMP's Victim Services Unit.

"The effects of this tragedy are being felt by the entire community," said Sgt. Wahnese Antonioni-Stevens, the detachment's commander, in the release.

"We are working closely with our partners at School District 59 to alleviate any concerns the public may have."