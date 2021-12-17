Minor hockey associations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge pausing play

Minor hockey associations in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge have paused operations due to COVID-19.

An update on the Waterloo association's website said all teams associated with Alliance Hockey will pause external games from Dec. 17 to 26, including AAA, AA, MD league and exhibition games.

The update said the association is focused on the safety and well-being of participants. Officials added they'd received requests from families, coaches and member associations to pause due to positive cases.

The Kitchener Minor Hockey Association said all hockey activities, including games, tournaments and practices, will pause from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3.

An update from the board said the decision was "a necessary one to ensure the safety of all of our players, coaches, volunteers, staff and support people."

"The current case load has impacted not only our players but also our infrastructure (referees, coaches, and support volunteers) severely hampering our ability to offer safe and effective programming," an update on the KMHA website said.

The Jason Cripps tournament will also be cancelled. Teams registered for travel tournaments between now and Jan. 3 will need to withdraw.

The Cambridge Minor Hockey Association said it's shutting down games from Dec. 17 to 26. This includes Rep, MD, Select and House League games.

The Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association has also announced it will pause all programming from Dec. 17 to Jan. 1. However, teams can still participate in tournaments as long as they meet all COVID-19 protocols.