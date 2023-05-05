Minor hockey parent believes racial slurs used during game were a misunderstanding

Players on a minor hockey team in B.C. have been accused of using racial slurs against their opponents during a game earlier this year.

The Maple Ridge Rustlers were playing the Surrey Thunder at an U-11 tournament in February when something unfolded that led to the Surrey team – which is made up of primarily South Asian kids – leaving the ice entirely. Their coach later told the opposing team that it was due to hateful comments.

Members of the Maple Ridge Rustlers are accused of using the N-word, calling their opponents monkeys, and repeatedly saying "banana."

Trevour Dueck, a parent of a Maple Ridge player, who denied the use of the slurs and that kids called the other players monkeys, says the word banana was yelled – but that there was nothing racially motivated or hateful about it.

"They have to come up with a code word to yell to the defence or the players on the ice, to say, 'Hey, be aware.' And so the code word that these kids came up with, is 'banana’,” he said “"It's been apples in the past, they've used the word apples and bananas, it's been a Fortnite character, it's been a dinosaur, but these kids were yelling banana every time their first line was on the ice."

Dueck says the Surrey team left the ice abruptly after the Maple Ridge team scored its sixth goal.

“That's when (the Surrey coach) went to our coach and said, 'You guys were yelling racial slurs at us, we're leaving,”

According to the assistant coach of the Surrey team, it’s a lack of awareness that highlights the need for more education

“If the kids came up with, that's OK maybe they're kids and they don't know but as a coach it's your duty now to say you know what that's where I draw the line, we’re going to come up with a different word,” said Jason Sayson, the assistant coach of Surrey Thunder.

"There is that negative connotation attached to that word already, especially because our team is made up of 15 South Asians,” he said. “It definitely means something different when you’ve had to grow up with it your whole life.”

Since the initial February investigation, he says he has not heard any updates from B.C. Hockey.

“We had some parents in the lobby saying that our parents were overreacting,” said Sayson. “Some of the parents were crying because they had to deal with it (racism) growing up and the parents of the opposite team are mostly Caucasian and didn’t have to experience it growing up.”

According to Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, a third-party investigation process is underway.

The Surrey coach, Brian MacGillivary, has been let go from the team following the incident. However, the Surrey Minor Hockey Association says his departure is unrelated.

"I agree with my coach, pulling his kids from the ice and doing what he did. But maybe there was a miscommunication there with words being said and I can see how it could be interpreted as racial,” said Jeff Shelton, the president of Surrey Minor Hockey.

“We deny allegations that our nine and 10 year old children used racial slurs, or knowingly made comments that could be inferred as racist, to or about the opposing team. We have completed an internal review and believe that this incident was a misunderstanding,” Nick Davis, the president of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey told CTV News in a statement.

CTV News made multiple requests for an interview with B.C. Hockey, but senior leaders refused. The organization said it is no longer providing on-the-record comments about the matter.