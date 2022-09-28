Minor injuries after driver crashes into bank on Strandherd Drive

Ottawa paramedics say two people suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into a bank branch in Barrhaven.

Emergency crews were called to the Scotiabank on Strandherd Drive near Greenbank Road just before noon for the crash.

Ottawa police said an elderly woman driver hit the building via the parking lot.

Paramedics said the two people who were assessed at the scene did not require a trip to the hospital.

Ottawa firefighters also attended to examine the building and determined its structural integrity was not compromised by the crash.

No road closures were implemented.