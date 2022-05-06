iHeartRadio

Minor injuries after fire breaks out in east end London, Ont. apartment building

Fire crews battle an apartment fire on Thiel Street in London, Ont. on May 5, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV London)

Only minor injuries were reported following an east end apartment fire in London Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a three storey apartment building on Thiel Street in the area of Dundas and Saskatoon around 5:45 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters were greeted with smoke billowing from the third floor.

Officials say the only injuries were a minor case of smoke inhalation.

There's no word on a cause or a damage estimate.

