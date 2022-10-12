Minor injuries after mattress catches fire in Kanata

Two people suffered minor injuries but did not require a trip to the hospital after a mattress fire at a Kanata home.

Ottawa firefighters were called to the home on Inwood Drive in the Bridlewood area at around 8:17 a.m. Wednesday

Everyone had already gotten out of the home safely when 9-1-1 was called.

Ottawa paramedics said two people were assessed and released at the scene for minor injuries.

Firefighters found thick smoke in the home coming from a bedroom. A mattress was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished and under control within 13 minutes of firefighters’ arrival.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

An @OttFire investigator is currently on scene determining the cause & origin of the fire. #OttNews 2/2 pic.twitter.com/JobqhUgFZf