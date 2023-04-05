Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.

Police and EMS responded to the area of Mornington Avenue and Quebec Street just before 8:30 pm.

A woman was treated on scene but was not taken to hospital.

A car believed to be involved in the incident could be seen parked north of the intersection facing traffic on Quebec Street. A police cruiser with flashing lights was parked in front.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.