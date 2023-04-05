Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car
CTV News London Reporter
Bryan Bicknell
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
Police and EMS responded to the area of Mornington Avenue and Quebec Street just before 8:30 pm.
A woman was treated on scene but was not taken to hospital.
A car believed to be involved in the incident could be seen parked north of the intersection facing traffic on Quebec Street. A police cruiser with flashing lights was parked in front.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
-
Man charged with vandalizing mother's vehicle in Kingston, Ont.A 30-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after allegedly smashing his mother's vehicle in Kingston, Ont.
-
Germain pitches shorter grant for new Ottawa airport hotelThe owner of the proposed new hotel at the Ottawa International Airport says it's prepared to accept a 10-year grant from Ottawa taxpayers to support the hotel instead of 25 years, with the airport changing its lease proposal to help build the hotel.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after man shot in Meteghan, N.S.The RCMP is searching for a man after a shooting in Meteghan, N.S., early Wednesday morning.
-
Dispute over football ends in assault in Kingston, Ont., police sayA 27-year-old Kingston, Ont. man is facing a charge of assault following a dispute over a football.
-
As resettlement vote ends in Gaultois, N.L., one resident hopes the town will remainResidents of a remote former fishing village along the south coast of Newfoundland have until today to vote on whether to abandon their community.
-
New Westminster nurse who called and met with former patient’s parents gets 2-day registration suspensionA nurse in New Westminster has had their registration suspended for two days as a consequence for contacting and meeting with a former patient’s parents.
-
B.C. adds 14,000 jobs with second-lowest unemployment rate in CanadaBritish Columbia's economy added 14,300 jobs in March, achieving the second-lowest unemployment rate among the Canadian provinces.
-
Two men charged in alleged drug bust in BarrieTwo men face several charges following a drug bust in Barrie's south end on Wednesday.
-
Southern Manitoba storm had hundreds of drivers in need of towsHundreds of drivers were in need of tows over the last few days as southern Manitoba was pummeled with snow.