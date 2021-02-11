Provincial police say there were only minor injuries after a collision between an SUV and transport truck on Highway 403.

Officials tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. It happened in Brant County between Townline Road and Rest Acres Road.

"Drivers lucky to walk away from crash minor injuries," the tweet said in part.

Police say they're still investigating what caused the crash.

Drivers lucky to walk away from crash with minor injuries after an SUV collides with a transport truck in the eastbound lanes of #Hwy403 b/t Middletown Line Rd and Rest Acres Rd. Minor injuries reported. #OPP continuing to investigate. @BrantCommunity #DriveSafe. ^es pic.twitter.com/S2jTEAMtSj