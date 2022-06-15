iHeartRadio

Minor injuries following vehicle collision in south London

(Source: London Police Service)

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle collision in south London Wednesday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of Highbury and Bradley avenues earlier in the afternoon as emergency crews attended the scene.

In a tweet, London police said the injuries did not appear to be serious, but the number of people injured and the extent of the injuries currently remains unknown.

The cause of the collison and the number of vehicles involved also remains unknown. 

