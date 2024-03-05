iHeartRadio

Minor injuries for motorcycle driver following crash


The driver of a motorcycle was treated for minor injuries following a crash in Brant County. March 4, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)

One person has been treated in hospital for minor injuries following a bizarre crash.

OPP said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision in Brant County where alcohol use was suspected.

The driver of a motorcycle registered a “warn” on an approved screening device, indicating blood alcohol concentration was over .05.

No other injuries were reported.

