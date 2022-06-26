Minor injuries in Highway 417 crash allegedly caused by impaired driver

Ontario Provincial Police say minor injuries have been reported after a driver struck another vehicle on Highway 417 Saturday, causing it to roll.

The OPP said in a tweet that officers were called to a section of the Queensway near the Vanier Parkway for the crash. The driver of the first vehicle is accused of impaired driving. Police claim his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

The man, who was not identified by police, was charged with impaired driving and has had his vehicle impounded and his driver’s licence suspended.

Police said the occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

