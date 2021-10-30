Minor injuries in Hunt Club crash

One lane of Hunt Club Road eastbound has reopened after a driver hit a pole Saturday morning, causing police to close a stretch of the busy road.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Eastbound lanes were closed between Sable Ridge Drive and Maple Park Private. Police announced one lane had reopened just after 10 a.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Ottawa paramedics said two vehicles were involved and there were minor injuries in the crash.

