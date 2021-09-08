iHeartRadio

Minor injuries in rollover near Anthony Henday Drive

The driver and truck rolled while leaving the Sherwood Park Freeway onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, around 2:30 p.m.

A driver sustained only minor injuries when their cement truck rolled east of Edmonton.

According to RCMP, around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the truck rolled while leaving the Sherwood Park Freeway onto southbound Anthony Henday Drive.

No other vehicles were involved.

