Minor injuries in truck crash that closed major Kitchener road

Many commuters in Kitchener were delayed Friday morning due to a crash that shut down part of Homer Watson Boulevard.

Regional police tweeted about the partial road closure from the Ottawa Street roundabout heading towards Hanson Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

In a release, police said a cargo truck was travelling northbound on Homer Watson Boulevard when it hit a transport truck. The cargo truck hit a light standard and some wires fell onto the ground.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He was also charged with careless driving and failing to surrender a licence.

The road was closed for several hours for repairs.