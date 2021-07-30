Minor injuries reported after van crashes into Saskatoon bookstore

There were minor injuries reported after a van crashed into a Saskatoon bookstore and restaurant on Friday.

The incident happened around 10: 30 a.m. 3100 block of Eighth Street East according to police and the fire department.

A van crashed into a wall McNally Robinson leaving restaurant patrons who were inside "shaken up" but uninjured, according to police.

A ticket was issued for driving without due care and attention, police said.