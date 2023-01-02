Minor injuries reported following fire in downtown Regina hotel

Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a downtown Regina hotel on Sunday.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. The fire was discovered in one of the stairwells of the hotel, located on the 1900 block of Broad Street.

Firefighters located and quickly contained the blaze, according to RFPS.

One person received minor burns and suffered from smoke inhalation following the fire.

They were transported to hospital by EMS, RFPS said.

A fire inspector was on scene following the incident.

Crews responded to a fire in the stairwell of a hotel 1900 Blk Broad St at 1:31pm Fire located and controlled quickly. One patient with minor burns and smoke inhalation transported to hospital by EMS. Fire Inspector is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/CWn8Qh9hUK