Minor injuries reported following fire in downtown Regina hotel
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a downtown Regina hotel on Sunday.
Crews arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. The fire was discovered in one of the stairwells of the hotel, located on the 1900 block of Broad Street.
Firefighters located and quickly contained the blaze, according to RFPS.
One person received minor burns and suffered from smoke inhalation following the fire.
They were transported to hospital by EMS, RFPS said.
A fire inspector was on scene following the incident.
Crews responded to a fire in the stairwell of a hotel 1900 Blk Broad St at 1:31pm Fire located and controlled quickly. One patient with minor burns and smoke inhalation transported to hospital by EMS. Fire Inspector is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/CWn8Qh9hUK— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) January 1, 2023
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril:' Reaction pours in following proposed Toronto police budget boostRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL gameFormer Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-
Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architectureInside Union Station, there is a new exhibit looking at Queen Elizabeth II's influence on Winnipeg's and Canada's architecture.