Minor injuries sustained after multi-vehicle collision in Bradford
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
No serious injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle collision in Bradford Friday evening.
According to South Simcoe Police, it happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 88 between Highway 400 and 10 Sideroad.
A vehicle travelling eastbound crossed into oncoming traffic, say police, hitting a pickup truck that allegedly rolled over and came into contact with a third vehicle.
Police say there were only minor injuries reported.
