Minor injuries to London police officer and suspect during arrest
A London, Ont. police officer received minor injuries after an altercation with a person being arrested.
According to a release, officers responded to White Oaks Mall at 1105 Wellington Rd. for a report of a woman who had previously been banned from the property and was refusing to leave.
The officer reportedly approached the suspect, explaining she was under arrest for trespassing, she resisted arrest and became combative with police.
Additional officers were dispatched to help and when they got there, police say the suspect continued to assault the officer and resist arrest.
Both the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries.
A 36-year-old London woman is charged with fail to leave premises when directed, resist arrest and assault a peace officer.
-
March for Life rally and march today in OttawaThe March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
RBC closing bank branch in MetcalfeRoyal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series leadAndrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Review to be conducted after altercation between officer and suspect: RCMPRCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
'No easy solutions': Edmonton reveals homeless encampment strategyThe City of Edmonton unveiled its strategy for dealing with homeless encampments on Thursday. It includes 60 person team made up of outreach and housing workers from social agencies, park rangers, and a dedicated police and cleanup crew.
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness monthMay is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking pricesNova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city saysAfter a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videosTikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.