Minor injuries to loss prevention officer trying to stop alleged theft

A loss prevention officer in London suffered minor injuries after an altercation with a person seen allegedly stealing, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, police were called to a store in the area of Hamilton road and Highbury Avenue where a loss prevention officer reported a mal seen concealing items in a shopping cart and attempting to leave the store.

Police say the officer approached the man and identified himself as the suspect tried to leave with the cart. While doing so, the man punched the loss prevention officer in the face, resulting in a physical altercation between the two men.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived but was arrested not far away without incident.

A 48-year-old has been charged with robbery.