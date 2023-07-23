iHeartRadio

Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake


An ambulance approaches the Ottawa Hospital in this undated file image. (CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.

According to paramedics, the driver was making a turn at the intersection of Booth and Norman streets when the incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m.

One cyclist, a man in his 50s, had some cuts and bruises but did not require a trip to the hospital. The other, a boy of approximately 11 years of age, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ottawa police for additional information.

