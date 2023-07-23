Minor injuries to two cyclists after collision with vehicle near Dow's Lake
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa paramedics say two cyclists suffered minor injuries after being hit by a driver near Dow's Lake Sunday morning.
According to paramedics, the driver was making a turn at the intersection of Booth and Norman streets when the incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m.
One cyclist, a man in his 50s, had some cuts and bruises but did not require a trip to the hospital. The other, a boy of approximately 11 years of age, was taken to hospital in stable condition.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Ottawa police for additional information.
